LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for 2025 Home Opener
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The reigning 2024 MLS Champion LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are officially sold out for the 2025 Home Opener against San Diego DC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). Stadium gates open at 2:00 p.m. PT, media gates open at 1:30 p.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to experience all that an LA Galaxy match has to offer. Los Angeles pop duo, Capital Cities, will perform at pre-game and at halftime. The LA Galaxy Foundation is selling "LA Galaxy X Modelo" DGK skateboard decks at SoccerFest beginning at 2:00 p.m. until supplies last. To honor the incredible service of first responders in combatting the LA wildfires, our Community Partners of the Match are LA County Fire Department Station 116 and the LA County Sheriff's Station in Carson, CA. Our Heroes of the Match are Deputy Quinn Alkonis and Deputy Nicholas Martinez from the LA County Sheriff's Station in Carson. The national anthem will be performed by Nia Padilla. Fans are invited to stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park, where they can take part in a wide range of family-friendly activities. SoccerFest will feature musical entertainment and photo booth opportunities. The LA Galaxy's new 2025-26 away kit, RIZON, and its complementary collection will be available at the LA Galaxy Team store and at merch stands throughout the event.
