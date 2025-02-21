CF Montréal Acquires $250,000 in General Allocation Money from D.C. United

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Friday that it has acquired $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 from D.C. United. In return, the Club traded an international roster spot for the 2025 season.

Transaction: CF Montréal has acquired $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025 from D.C. United in return for an international roster spot for the 2025 season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.