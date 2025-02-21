Revolution Announce Updates to Technical Staff for 2025 Season

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution today announced several updates to the first team technical staff ahead of the 30th Major League Season, which kicks off this Saturday. Additionally, New England also announced updates to the Revolution II and Revolution Academy staffs ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT campaigns.

Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter returns for his second season with New England, his 11th season coaching in MLS. Porter's staff includes assistant coaches Pablo Moreira and Blair Gavin, both returning for their second campaign with the Revolution, and goalkeeper coach Kevin Hitchcock back for his seventh season in New England. In addition, Marc Ortí Esteban has been added to the staff as Set Piece Specialist after spending the last two seasons in the same at English Premier League club Brentford FC. Ortí Esteban's previous experience includes time with FC Midtjylland, FC Barcelona, and E.F. Gavà.

New England also made one addition to its Sports Performance staff under Federico Pizzuto, who enters his second season as Director of Sports Performance. The Revolution welcomed Marco Canolintas to the club as Sports Performance Scientist/Analyst. Canolintas joins the Revolution after spending the previous two seasons with Marshall University Men's Soccer Team. Canolintas began his career in sports performance with an internship at English Premier League side Liverpool FC during the 2019-20 season. A native of Italy, Canolintas also owns previous experience with Italian Serie A clubs Parma, Napoli, and Frosinone.

New England Revolution II made multiple adjustments to its staff ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Season, which opens at home on Sunday, March 9 against Philadelphia Union II. As previously announced in November, Brad Knighton will serve as Assistant Coach/Goalkeeper Coach under Head Coach Richie Williams, who is in his second season at the helm of Revolution II. Michael Milazzo joins the coaching staff as Assistant Coach after spending the last three seasons as a Head Coach in the Revolution Academy, guiding both the U-18 and U-15 teams. Knighton enters his first season with the second team after coaching multiple academy teams over the past two seasons, following his 15-year playing career. Additionally, Revolution II added Bilal Bejaoui, formerly the Under-19s Fitness Coach at Paris Saint-Germain F.C., as the team's new Sports Performance Coach, pending receipt of his P-1 visa.

With Milazzo's promotion to the second team staff, multiple adjustments were made to the Revolution Academy coaching staff. Abel Wasswa takes over as the new Head Coach for the Under-14s, bringing valuable experience from Boston College, Oregon State University, and University of Massachusetts Lowell. The club also added Jay Mims as Head Coach of the Revolution Academy's Under-18 team. Mims previously served as Chief Operations Officer for USL Championship side Memphis 901 (2023-2024) and Head Coach of Union Omaha in USL League One (2021-2022). The Revolution Under-15s will now be led by Head Coach Liam Connors, who led the U-14s to a perfect 13-0-0 record in the 2024 MLS NEXT Fall season.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.