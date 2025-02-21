Minnesota United FC at LAFC Preview
February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United begins its 2025 MLS season on the road at LAFC this weekend. The Loons travel to Los Angeles, California with a core group of returning players on the roster - including Tani Oluwaseyi, Kelvin Yeboah, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane; midfielders Robin Lod, Wil Trapp, Joseph Rosales, Hassani Dotson; defenders Michael Boxall, Devin Padelford, Morris Duggan and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair - seeking to start the season off with a road result.
Minnesota United comes into this weekend looking to win the Season Opener for a third-straight year, or stay unbeaten for a fourth-consecutive season dating back to the 1-1 draw at Philadelphia Union in 2022. The Loons have undergone offseason changes, with new signings expected to positively contribute to the squad throughout the year. Minnesota seeks to make a statement by securing a strong result on the road against one of the league's top contenders and continue their current five-game MLS regular-season unbeaten streak that began at the end of the 2024 season.
LAFC enters the season with high expectations after a successful 2024 campaign, in which they secured their first U.S. Open Cup title, ended on top of the Western Conference table, and reached the Conference Semifinals. Under head coach Steve Cherundolo, now in his fourth season, LAFC will look to build on their momentum. Bouanga, the team's leading scorer in 2024, will be a key figure again this season and a continued threat to MNUFC's defense.
The California side notably traveled in the midweek to face Colorado Rapids in the first leg of Concacaf Champions Cup action, losing 2-1 on the road in frigid conditions. Meanwhile, the Loons practically extended their preseason stay in warm weather this week and could be in prime fitness ahead of Saturday afternoon's contest. With this match being the very first MLS regular-season game for 2025, eyes across league will be watching for what could be a fantastic first fixture of the year.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON THE PREPARATION FOR THE SEASON OPENER...
"We feel like we've banked six weeks or so of really good work and that we're in a good place, but then the realities of the season hit home. It'll be interesting to see how we respond, for sure."
MIDFIELDER WIL TRAPP ON THE GOAL FOR THIS SEASON...
"Look, I think you can always have expectations and goals. For us, it's about having a vision of the kind of team we want to be. We want to be a team that pushes to the maximum of our possibilities and capabilities, and for us, that's looking at making the playoffs. It's looking at winning as many games at home as we possibly can, whereas last year we didn't do that particularly well. We want to win a trophy, right? Whether that's the Leagues Cup, [Lamar Hunt U.S.] Open Cup, or MLS Cup, these are all situations where there is always an opportunity for us to grapple with something. I think that's the way our mentality of this group has been."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)
DJ Taylor - Leg (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ LAFC
BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, California
2.22.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 1
3:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; FOX; FOX9+; FOX Deportes; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2024 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 15-12-7 (52 pts. | 8-6-3 on the road)
LAFC: 8-6-3 (64 pts. |11-2-4 at home)
