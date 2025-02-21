D.C. United Signs Former CF Montréal Midfielder Rida Zouhir

February 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has signed former CF Montréal midfielder Rida Zouhir as a free agent. The midfielder signed a one-year contract through 2025 with options in 2026 and 2027.

"Rida has been on trial with the team throughout preseason and earned this contract ahead of the 2025 season," Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "He has a good amount of MLS experience at just 21 years old and we believe he will add important depth to our midfield. We're excited to welcome him officially to the team."

In 2024, Zouhir made nine appearances for CF Montréal across all competitions before signing on loan with Birmingham Legion FC in the United Soccer League Championship in August. Zouhir scored two goals in ten appearances for Birmingham during his loan stint. At the conclusion of the season, CF Montréal did not pick up his contract option and Zouhir became a free agent.

Zouhir joins the Black-and-Red after spending the previous four seasons with CF Montréal. The 21-year-old signed his first professional contract as a Homegrown player for Montréal on Dec. 4, 2020. Zouhir made his professional debut as a 75th-minute substitute against D.C. United on Aug. 8, 2021. He made his first MLS start on March 12, 2022, against New York City FC. In four seasons with Montréal, Zouhir made 27 appearances across all competitions, amassing 995 minutes.

For the 2023 season, Zouhir was loaned to San Antonio FC in the USL Championship on April 23, 2023. In San Antonio, Zouhir had a breakout season, scoring eight goals and recording four assists in 25 appearances.

Zouhir, who was born in Montréal, Canada with Moroccan descent, spent time with both the Canadian and Moroccan Under-20 National Teams. In March 2022, Zouhir was named to the Moroccan U-20 team and made his first appearance against Romania in a 2-2 draw on March 29, 2022. In June 2022, Zouhir was called up to the Canadian U-20 team for the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship where he appeared in all three group stage matches, as well as the team's Round of 16 match.

Rida Zouhir

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Montréal, Quebec

Country: Canada

Birthdate: 11/23/2003

Age: 21

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 161 lbs.

Status: International

