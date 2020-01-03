Stars Recall Center Anthony Nellis from Steelheads
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
Center Anthony Nellis with the Idaho Steelheads
(Texas Stars, Credit: Brian Losness, Idaho Steelheads)
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that center Anthony Nellis has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Nellis, 25, is in his first full professional season and has played 33 ECHL games with the Steelheads. Nellis is coming off a career-best performance, scoring a hat-trick and adding an assist in a 6-5 overtime win over the Allen Americans on New Year's Eve. He also scored the game-winning goal in the overtime period for the first Steelheads hat trick in three seasons. Overall, the rookie forward from Breakeyville, Quebec has recorded 22 points (11-11=22) with four multi-point games in his first pro season. At the time of his promotion, Nellis ranks second on the team in goals and fourth in points, scoring five goals in his last four games.
Prior to signing with the Stars, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound skater made his pro debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on Mar. 22, 2019. In his first 10 games after a four-year career at Lake Superior State University, Nellis produced eight points (5-3=8). The former Laker was a top-four scorer for the team in all four years, collecting 91 points (40-51') in 148 career NCAA games.
The Stars return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Saturday to begin a stretch of five consecutive home games. Puck drop on Jan. 4 is set for 7 p.m. as the Stars face the Grand Rapids Griffins for the fourth time this season and the first time since Oct. 25.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
