Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League announced today that Binghamton Devils captain Ben Street has been selected for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, CA.

This summer, Street signed a one-year, two-way contract with the New Jersey Devils and currently leads the team with 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 32 games. Street is also tied for third in total points in the AHL. He spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks, splitting time in the NHL and with the AHL's San Diego Gulls. In 2017-18, the Coquitlam, BC native set professional career highs scoring 21 goals and 44 assists for 65 points in 73 regular-season games with Grand Rapids, serving as an alternate captain. His point total led the Griffins, while his goal total placed second.

"I'm excited to be named to the AHL All-Star Classic and to represent the Binghamton Devils," said Street. "It's always an honor when your efforts are rewarded, but, I have been helped along immensely by my coaches and teammates."

After capturing an NCAA Championship at University of Wisconsin in 2005-06, Street worked his way up through the ECHL and was selected to the 2011 All-Star Game and earned Rookie of the Year honors with the Wheeling Nailers. Street helped lead Grand Rapids to a Calder Cup Championship in the 2016-17 season where he tallied 55 points in 62 regular-season games and added 21 points in 19 playoff games.

"He's a really good hockey player and a better person," said head coach Mark Dennehy. "He's off to a really good start here for us and couldn't be happier for him. Ben is a leader and he does things the right way both on and off the ice. Whether it's in the weight room, on the ice, or in the community, he does things the right way."

The Devils are back home Friday night against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. College students can get a $10 ticket and your choice of a FREE slider or drink at Craft after the game! Also, there will be another FREE postgame skate with the Devils players! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.