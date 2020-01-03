Amerks Open New Year with Overtime Win in Belleville
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Belleville, ON) ... On the strength of multi-point efforts from Sean Malone and Jean-Sebastien Dea, and Remi Elie's game-winning goal 1:01 into overtime, the Rochester Americans (21-8-2-2) opened the New Year with a 4-3 victory over the Belleville Senators (19-12-0-1) at CAA Arena Friday night.
The contest, which served as the third of a four-game North Division road swing for Rochester, was the second of the six-game season series after the Amerks claimed the first meeting between the two teams by way of a 4-3 score back on Dec. 27.
With the win, the Amerks snapped their three-game road losing skid while improving to 16-5-1-1 over their last 23 games dating back to Nov. 1, earning points in 18 games over that span. By way of Rochester's win and a Utica loss Friday, the Amerks regained the top spot in the AHL's North Division standings. Additionally, Rochester has picked up points in 23 of the last 30 contests overall, going 19-7-2-2, while also earning 46 out of a possible 66 points through its first 33 contests of the season.
Malone and Dea both turned in a goal and assist effort while Casey Mittelstadt scored his first goal with Rochester during the second period and picked up his third point (1+2) over his last four games. Elie, who returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing the previous 19 games due to injury, finished off the scoring in overtime with his third marker of the campaign.
Goaltender Jonas Johansson, who was one of two Amerks named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic earlier today, pushed his AHL career-best record to 11-2-2 on the season as he made 19 saves. Dating back to Nov. 13, the third-year netminder boasts a perfect 9-0-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.88 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage while allowing just two goals or less in six consecutive starts over that span.
Erik Brannstrom returned to Belleville after spending the majority of December with the Ottawa Senators and turned in a two-assist outing. Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Drake Batherson all lit the lamp for Belleville while rookie goaltender Joey Daccord (5-1-2) suffered the overtime loss.
Despite outshooting Belleville 36-22, which included a 29-10 shot advantage over the last two periods, the game required overtime as the score was knotted at three at the end of 60 minutes.
As Lawrence Pilut backpedaled out of the Senators zone with the puck early in overtime, he dished a bank-pass to Dea along the near boards. Dea flagged it down to the left of Daccord and skated across the goal-mouth before firing a shot towards the cage. After collecting the rebound, Elie banked it off the side of the netminder and in to give the Amerks a 4-3 overtime win just 61 seconds into the extra period.
The victory gives Rochester a 6-0-2-0 record in the road portion of the all-time series with Belleville. It also gives the Amerks at least one point in 10 of the first 14 meetings with the Senators dating back to the 2017-18 season.
After falling behind Belleville 1-0 at the 8:11 mark of the opening period, the Amerks tied the game just 1:59 into the middle stanza as Eric Cornel set up Malone's seventh tally of the season. It would be the first of three straight second-period tallies for Rochester.
The Senators reclaimed their one-goal lead with 11:54 to go in the second, but Rochester countered with a pair of markers to take a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Moments after Daccord turned aside Cornel on a grade-A scoring chance, Malone and Zach Redmond exchanged a give-and-go to enter the Belleville zone inside the 8:00 mark of the second. Malone fired a shot off the right pad of the netminder before Dea scooped up the rebound and slipped it inside the left goal post to even the score at 2-2 with his team-leading 11th goal of the slate.
As the middle period was nearing its end, the Amerks appeared to give Belleville an opportunity to grab the lead going into the final 20 minutes of play as they were whistled for a high-sticking infraction. Despite being down a skater, Mittelstadt lifted the stick of Senators defenseman Jordan Murray as he attempted to begin the Belleville power-play from just inside his own blueline. With the puck on his stick and defenders behind him in pursuit, Mittelstadt raced in all alone towards Daccord and roofed a backhanded shot past the diving glove of the netminder for his first goal as an Amerk.
The Amerks took the 3-2 lead into the third period, but Batherson tied the game at three with 6:35 to play to force overtime. In the extra session, Dea and Elie connected for the game-winner just 1:01 into the frame to give the Amerks the 4-3 victory.
Rochester wraps up its four-game road swing on Saturday, Jan. 4 when the Amerks make their first trip back to Coca-Cola Coliseum since Game 3 of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs for another go-around with the Toronto Marlies at 4:00 p.m. The North Division matchup will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.
Goal Scorers
ROC: S. Malone (7), J. Dea (11), C. Mittelstadt (1), R. Elie (3 - OT GWG)
BEL: J. Norris (17), A. Formenton (14), D. Batherson (13)
Goaltenders
ROC: J. Johansson - 19/22 (W)
BEL: J. Daccord - 34/38 (OTL)
Shots
ROC: 38
BEL: 22
Special Teams
ROC: PP (0/5) | PK (3/3)
BEL: PP (0/3) | PK (5/5)
Three Stars
1. S. Malone (ROC)
2. E. Brannstrom (BEL)
3. C. Mittelstadt (ROC)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Rampage Comeback Falls Short against Griffins - San Antonio Rampage
- Sens Open 2020 with OT Defeat - Belleville Senators
- Phantoms Fall at Laval in 2020 Opener - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Dominate Marlies, 8-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Ads Start 2020 with OT Loss to Cleveland - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Sink Admirals 3-2 in Overtime - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Open New Year with Overtime Win in Belleville - Rochester Americans
- Werner's 30-Save Shutout Gives Colorado Eighth-Straight Win - Colorado Eagles
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Falls in First Game of New Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- McDonald scores first goal of the season in setback - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- San Diego Gulls to Host First-Ever Community Night on Saturday, January 4 - San Diego Gulls
- Lettieri's Late Goal Lifts Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Start 2020 in Win Column, Blast Penguins 6-2 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Fall to Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-1 - Providence Bruins
- Comets Point Streak Snapped by Springfield - Utica Comets
- Devils Rolling In 3-1 Win Over Sound Tigers - Binghamton Devils
- Montembeault, T-Birds Clamp Down Comets, 3-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- San Diego Gulls Release Kyle Thomas from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Stars Recall Center Anthony Nellis from Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Buffalo Bills Legend Jim Kelly to Appear at January 24 Amerks Home Game - Rochester Americans
- Kaskisuo and Sandin Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Toronto Marlies
- Preds Recall Carrier, Ads Summon Smith, Savage - Milwaukee Admirals
- Barracuda Forward Joachim Blichfeld Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Anaheim Ducks Send Three to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Oleg Sosunov to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Lankinen Named to AHL All-Star Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves' Elvenes Earns All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Balcers, Batherson Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Land Three for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jansen Harkins Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rafferty, Boucher Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Wild
- Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe to Represent Cleveland at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Clague, Frk, Petersen Named AHL All-Stars - Ontario Reign
- Paul Carey and Jack Studnicka Selected to 2020 AHL All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Tonight in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Host Heroes vs. Villains Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Open 2020 against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Amerks Open New Year with Overtime Win in Belleville
- Buffalo Bills Legend Jim Kelly to Appear at January 24 Amerks Home Game
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester