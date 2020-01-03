Werner's 30-Save Shutout Gives Colorado Eighth-Straight Win

WINNIPEG, MB. - Eagles goaltender Adam Werner turned aside all 30 shots he faced, while forward Colin Campbell netted the only goal of the game late in the second period to give Colorado a 1-0 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday. The win was the Eagles eighth-consecutive victory and now gives Colorado points in the standings in each of their last 10 contests. For Werner, the blanking was his second shutout of the season in the AHL. Interestingly, it was his second shutout at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg after combing with Pavel Francouz for a 40-save shutout of the Winnipeg Jets while playing for the Colorado Avalanche on November 12, 2019.

The first period saw Manitoba outshoot Colorado 11-3, spearheaded by back-to-back power-play opportunities that saw 28 seconds of 5-on-3 action sandwiched in between. Despite the efforts of the Moose, the two teams would head to the first intermission with the game still scoreless after 20 minutes.

The Eagles would turn the tables in the second period, outshooting Manitoba 12-6 in the middle frame. Included in that total was the game's first goal, as Shane Bowers would feed a pass to the left-wing circle for Campbell who would snap a wrister that would light the lamp. The tally was Campbell's sixth tally of the season and put Colorado on top 1-0 with 3:32 left to play in the second stanza.

The third period would see the Moose continue to apply pressure on Werner, outshooting Colorado, 13-8. On the flipside, Comrie denied several glorious chances for the Eagles as the final 20 minutes wound down. As the game entered the final 80 seconds of regulation Manitoba would pull Comrie in favor of the extra attacker, but Werner would stand strong and Colorado would hold on for the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles were outshot in the contest 30-23, finishing the night 0-for-3 on the power play but a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, January 4th at 5:00pm MT at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

