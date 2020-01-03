Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Andrew Agozzino has been named to the Atlantic Division All-Star Team for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.
Agozzino will represent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the two-day All-Star festivities on Sunday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Jan. 27 in Ontario California. The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic will be the 26th event since it was reintroduced to the league in 1995 and the first time it will be hosted in California. Full rosters for the All-Star Classic were determined by a vote of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star. Click here to view the league's full release and rosters.
Agozzino, who turns 29-years-old today, leads the Penguins with 17 assists and 29 points. His production puts him on pace to eclipse his career high in points, 64, which was set 2014-15 with the Lake Erie Monsters. This marks the Kleinburg, Ontario native's third All-Star nod, who previously participated in the event in 2013 and 2019.
Agozzino played in his 500th AHL game on Tuesday, scoring a goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in that New Year's Eve contest. In his 500 career AHL games, Agozzino has amassed 158 goals and 223 assists for 381 points. He has led his team in points at the end of five of his previous seven AHL seasons.
He is one of 48 players selected to AHL All-Star rosters.
Agozzino was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a free agent on July 1, 2019. Prior to signing with Pittsburgh, Agozzino played in 21 NHL games, all of which logged as a member of the Colorado Avalanche. On Feb. 18, 2018, he scored his first NHL goal as part of a two-point outing against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 3, against the Hershey Bears. The teams' opener to 2020 also serves as an Eyewitness News Fan Friday with lower bowl tickets available for just $15 and select draught beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton home games are on sale now and can be purchased at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by contacting the Penguins offices at (570) 208-7367. Season ticket packages for the Penguins' 2019-20 regular season, including Full Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
Fans can also keep up with the Penguins through the AHL's high-definition streaming service, AHLTV. Subscriptions for AHLTV, which include live and archived games, begin at just $79.99 for the entire 2019-20 regular season. Fans can visit theahl.com/AHLTV now to register for a free AHLTV account and purchase 2019-20 subscriptions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Lankinen Named to AHL All-Star Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves' Elvenes Earns All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Balcers, Batherson Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Land Three for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jansen Harkins Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rafferty, Boucher Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Wild
- Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe to Represent Cleveland at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Clague, Frk, Petersen Named AHL All-Stars - Ontario Reign
- Paul Carey and Jack Studnicka Selected to 2020 AHL All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Tonight in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Host Heroes vs. Villains Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Open 2020 against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.