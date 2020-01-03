Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) â The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) have recalled forward Scott Wilson from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Wilson, 27, earns his first recall of the season to Buffalo after recording 14 points (6+8) in 22 games with Rochester to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
Last season, Wilson, a native of Oakville, Ontario, tallied seven points (3+4) in 17 games with the Amerks as well as three assists in 15 games for Buffalo.
The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward has collected 49 points (19+30) in 187 career NHL games with Buffalo, Detroit and Pittsburgh while also adding 129 points (50+48) in 129 AHL appearances with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Wilson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017, was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.
Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
Images from this story
|
Rochester Americans forward Scott Wilson
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rochester Americans Stories
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester
- Vail Returns to Cincinnati
- Amerks Close out 2019 with 3-2 Loss to Comets
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Utica Comets