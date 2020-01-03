Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







Rochester Americans forward Scott Wilson

(Rochester Americans) Rochester Americans forward Scott Wilson(Rochester Americans)

(Rochester, NY) â The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) have recalled forward Scott Wilson from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Wilson, 27, earns his first recall of the season to Buffalo after recording 14 points (6+8) in 22 games with Rochester to begin the 2019-20 campaign.

Last season, Wilson, a native of Oakville, Ontario, tallied seven points (3+4) in 17 games with the Amerks as well as three assists in 15 games for Buffalo.

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound forward has collected 49 points (19+30) in 187 career NHL games with Buffalo, Detroit and Pittsburgh while also adding 129 points (50+48) in 129 AHL appearances with Rochester and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Wilson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in 2017, was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in the seventh round (208th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.