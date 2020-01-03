Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that center Mike Sgarbossa of the Hershey Bears has been selected to play for the Atlantic Division in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California.
Complete rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport are AVAILABLE HERE.
Sgarbossa, 27, is Hershey's leading scorer, and is tied for third in the AHL in points with 32 (11 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games this season. He's collected eight multi-point games, and has had four different point streaks of at least four games. His 11 goals and five power play goals are second on the team, while his four game-winning goals and 85 shots lead the club. He has also appeared in two NHL games this season with the Washington Capitals.
The native of Campbellville, Ontario finished fourth in the league in scoring in the calendar year 2019, collecting 72 points from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. In his first year with the Chocolate and White in 2018-19, Sgarbossa had a career-year, leading the Bears with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists). His 14 power play goals last season led the club. He signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals organization on Jun. 29, 2019.
Sgarbossa previously played in the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the then Lake Erie Monsters. He's tallied 296 points (113 goals, 183 assists) in 418 career AHL games with Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey.
Sgarbossa joins Matt Moulson as Hershey's representatives at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Moulson was previously named as the Eastern Conference playing captain last month.
Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport are on-sale now. Tickets, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge, are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020
- Lankinen Named to AHL All-Star Team - Rockford IceHogs
- Igor Shesterkin, Joey Keane Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named 2020 AHL All-Star - Syracuse Crunch
- Capobianco, Pederson Selected to 2020 All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ben Street Selected for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Wolves' Elvenes Earns All-Star Nod - Chicago Wolves
- Balcers, Batherson Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Land Three for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tynan Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Gawdin, Phillips Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jansen Harkins Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Manitoba Moose
- Morgan Frost Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rafferty, Boucher Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Utica Comets
- Aho Named AHL All-Star for Third Straight Season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Lawrence Pilut, Jonas Johansson Named to American Hockey League All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Hershey Bears
- Anthony Stolarz and Chris Wideman Named to AHL All-Star Classic - San Diego Gulls
- Penguins' Andrew Agozzino Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gerry Mayhew, Brennan Menell Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Iowa Wild
- Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett Named to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- Condors Yamamoto Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Bakersfield Condors
- Monsters Co-Captain Nathan Gerbe to Represent Cleveland at 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - Cleveland Monsters
- Playing Rosters Unveiled for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Clague, Frk, Petersen Named AHL All-Stars - Ontario Reign
- Paul Carey and Jack Studnicka Selected to 2020 AHL All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- Marlies Open 3-In-3 Tonight in Syracuse - Toronto Marlies
- Griffins Host Heroes vs. Villains Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Heat Open 2020 against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Islanders Recall Sebastian Aho - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Minnesota Wild Assigns Defenseman Nick Seeler to Iowa Wild on a Conditioning Assignment - Iowa Wild
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, January 3, 2020 at Belleville Senators - Rochester Americans
- Parisi Signed to Another PTO - Belleville Senators
- Brannstrom Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Blue Jackets Assign Center Justin Scott to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Open 2019 on the Road this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- T-Birds to Welcome Mike Eruzione January 25 - VIP Packages on Sale Now - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sabres Recall Wilson From Rochester - Rochester Americans
- PPL Center Ranks #4 in the Country by Pollstar for Arenas of its Size - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Americans, January 3 - Belleville Senators
- Game 32 Preview: San Jose at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Melnick, Stars Earn 2-1 Overtime Win to Open New Year - Texas Stars
- Wolves Dropped in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.