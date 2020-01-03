Mike Sgarbossa Named to 2020 AHL All-Star Classic Roster

January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today that center Mike Sgarbossa of the Hershey Bears has been selected to play for the Atlantic Division in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport on Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, California.

Complete rosters for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport are AVAILABLE HERE.

Sgarbossa, 27, is Hershey's leading scorer, and is tied for third in the AHL in points with 32 (11 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games this season. He's collected eight multi-point games, and has had four different point streaks of at least four games. His 11 goals and five power play goals are second on the team, while his four game-winning goals and 85 shots lead the club. He has also appeared in two NHL games this season with the Washington Capitals.

The native of Campbellville, Ontario finished fourth in the league in scoring in the calendar year 2019, collecting 72 points from Jan. 1-Dec. 31. In his first year with the Chocolate and White in 2018-19, Sgarbossa had a career-year, leading the Bears with 65 points (30 goals, 35 assists). His 14 power play goals last season led the club. He signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Capitals organization on Jun. 29, 2019.

Sgarbossa previously played in the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic as a member of the then Lake Erie Monsters. He's tallied 296 points (113 goals, 183 assists) in 418 career AHL games with Lake Erie, Norfolk, San Diego, Springfield, Manitoba, and Hershey.

Sgarbossa joins Matt Moulson as Hershey's representatives at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Moulson was previously named as the Eastern Conference playing captain last month.

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport are on-sale now. Tickets, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition and the AHL All-Star Challenge, are available by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.