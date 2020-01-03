Parisi Signed to Another PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Tom Parisi to a second professional tryout agreement.

Parisi was signed to a PTO on Nov. 21 and played two games for the Sens, tallying two assists, in the process before being released on Dec. 1.

The 23-year-old has played 23 games for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays where he has five goals and 16 points to lead, both of which are team highs for a defenceman.

Parisi has 123 games of AHL experience with Belleville, Laval and St. John's.

In another move, the Sens also recalled forward Chris Clapperton from his loan with the Brampton Beast. Clapperton has three assists in seven games with Belleville this season and has put up 24 points (seven goals) in 20 games with the Beast.

The Sens are in action tonight when they host Rochester.

