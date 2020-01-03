Kaskisuo and Sandin Named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The American Hockey League announced today the roster for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, taking place January 26-27 in Ontario, CA. Representing Toronto and the North Division All-Stars are Marlies goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo and defenceman Rasmus Sandin.
Kaskisuo, 26, is 10-4-1-0 through his 15 starts this season, with a 2.45 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. He made his first NHL start with the Maple Leafs on November 16 against Pittsburgh, making 32 saves on 38 shots. The Vantaa, Finland native has played 56 games for the Marlies since 2015, posting a record of 29-14-7, with a .923 goals-against average and a 2.15 save percentage
Sandin, 19, has played in 19 games with the Marlies this season, recording 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists). The Uppsala, Sweden native began the 2019-20 season with the Maple Leafs, appearing in six games and registering two assists. He is currently representing Sweden at the 2020 World Junior Championship where the alternate captain has picked up five assists in five games. Sandin was selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round (29th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The current Toronto Maple Leafs roster features 15 players who were developed with the Marlies (Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Teemu Kivihalme, Mason Marchment, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Dmytro Timashov).
