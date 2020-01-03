Preds Recall Carrier, Ads Summon Smith, Savage
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Alexandre Carrier from Milwaukee (AHL). In addition, the Admirals have recalled defensemen Adam Smith from the Florida Everblades (ECHL) and Scott Savage from the Maine Mariners (ECHL).
Carrier, who was named to the AHL All-Star Classic today, leads all Admirals defensemen and is tied for third on the team in points with 25 (4g-21a) through 34 games this season. After beginning the season with four assists in the first month of play, Carrier has paced all Milwaukee blueliners in points since the start of November, a month that featured a six-game point streak (2g-6a) and three multi-point outings. The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Carrier has picked up eight points (8a) in his last six contests, including a three-point (3a) performance on Dec. 20 vs. Cleveland. He's two goals from matching his career high of six, which he set in his rookie 2016-17 season, and has struck twice on the power play, one off his career high that was also set that season. This is Carrier's second career NHL recall. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 17, 2017 at Vancouver and appeared in one more game with the Predators two nights later against Calgary, tallying one shot on goal.
Savage has seven assists in 21 games for the Mariners this season and has also skated in one contest for Milwaukee. Last season he played in 19 games with the Ads, recording two assists and 19 penalty minutes. The San Clemente, CA native played college hockey at Boston College from 2013-17, notching 10 goals and 61 assists for 71 points in 154 games.
In his rookie campaign, Smith shows a goal and two assists for three points in 22 contests with Florida. The Sharon, ON native finished up a four-year collegiate career at Bowling Green last year where he totaled six goals and 12 assists for 18 points while playing in 118 games.
Smith and Savage will join the Admirals as they kick off 2020 with a pair of games in Cleveland against the Monsters, beginning tonight at 6 pm.
