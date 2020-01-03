Chris Terry Earns Fourth Straight Selection to AHL All-Star Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League announced on Friday that the Grand Rapids Griffins' leading scorer, Chris Terry, has been selected to play for the Central Division All-Star Team at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, to be held Jan. 26-27 in Ontario, Calif.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 31 AHL teams are represented by at least one all-star.

Terry joins Matthew Ford on the all-star team, after the Griffins' captain was named a playing captain on Dec. 18.

Terry, in his 11th season as a professional and second in Grand Rapids, has earned his fourth straight AHL All-Star bid and fifth overall (2012). He becomes the sixth Griffin ever to be named an all-star in back-to-back years (Matt Lorito 2017-18, Xavier Ouellet 2015-16, Gustav Nyquist 2012-13, Niklas Kronwall 2004-05, Michel Picard 1997-98 in the IHL) and only the third Grand Rapids forward to earn consecutive AHL selections, joining Lorito and Nyquist.

Appearing in 32 contests this season, the 30-year-old Terry paces the Griffins in points (30), goals (13), assists (17), power play goals (8) and multi-point games (10), while ranking among the AHL's leaders in points (T11th) and power play goals (3rd). Terry guided Grand Rapids with 61 points (29-32-61) in 69 games last season and is bidding to become the fifth Griffin to lead the club in scoring in back-to-back campaigns.

During his AHL career that includes time spent in Albany (2007-08; 2009-10), Charlotte (2010-15), St. John's (2016-17), Laval (2017-18) and Grand Rapids, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound winger has totaled 531 points (225-306-531) in 601 career games. In 38 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, Terry shows 22 points (12-10-22). He won the league's scoring title in addition to being named to the AHL First All-Star Team behind a career-high 71 points in 2017-18, one year after receiving AHL Second All-Star Team honors. Terry was chosen as Grand Rapids' Man of the Year last season for his community involvement, the second straight season that he's won his team's award (Laval 2017-18).

Originally drafted in the fifth round, 132nd overall, of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, the Brampton, Ontario, native has appeared in 152 career NHL games over parts of five seasons (2012-17) between Carolina and the Montreal Canadiens and recorded 38 points (22-16-38).

The 2020 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Jan. 26 (8 p.m. EST) will pit the all-stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 27 (10 p.m. EST), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute, 3-on-3 game.

The Griffins (13-17-2-2) head to San Antonio today at 8 p.m. EST to begin a four-game road trip.

