Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced on Friday that San Antonio Rampage defenseman Derrick Pouliot has been selected to represent the Central Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.

The Rampage blue-liner has been named an AHL All-Star for the third time in his career and is the lone Rampage participant in this year's All-Star festivities in Ontario, California.

Pouliot, 25, leads the Rampage with 21 assists and is tied for the team lead with 26 points in 31 games. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native ranks second among all AHL defensemen in scoring, and he leads the league in power play assists (16) and power play points (18).

"He's been outstanding for us on the back end, and obviously one of our best players," said Rampage Head Coach Drew Bannister. "He leads by example and has been great on the power play. He's great 5-on-5 and moves pucks to create offense for us. It's very well-deserved."

The eighth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot represented the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as an AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2016. He has 25 goals and 96 points in 145 career AHL contests with the Penguins and Rampage.

Pouliot has also appeared in two NHL games this season with the St. Louis Blues. He has collected eight goals and 48 points in 202 career NHL games with the Blues, Vancouver Canucks, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The complete All-Star Roster is listed below:

Atlantic Division

BRI - Sebastian Aho

CHA - Jake Bean

HFD - Joey Keane, Igor Shesterkin

HER - Matt Moulson ("C"), Mike Sgarbossa

LV - Morgan Frost

PRO - Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka

SPR - Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett

WBS - Andrew Agozzino

North Division

BEL - Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson

BNG - Ben Street

CLE - Nathan Gerbe

LAV - Charles Hudon

RCH - Jonas Johansson, Lawrence Pilut

SYR - Alex Barre-Boulet

TOR - Kasimir Kaskisuo, Rasmus Sandin

UTI - Reid Boucher, Brogan Rafferty

Central Division

CHI - Lucas Elvenes

GR - Matthew Ford ("C"), Chris Terry

IA - Gerald Mayhew, Brennan Menell

MB - Jansen Harkins

MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Connor Ingram, Yakov Trenin

RFD - Kevin Lankinen

SA - Derrick Pouliot

TEX - Joel L'Esperance

Pacific Division

BAK - Kailer Yamamoto

COL - T.J. Tynan

ONT - Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen

SD - Anthony Stolarz, Chris Wideman

SJ - Joachim Blichfeld

STK - Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips

TUC - Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson

The Rampage begin an eight-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.

