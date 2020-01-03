Derrick Pouliot Selected to AHL All-Star Classic
January 3, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced on Friday that San Antonio Rampage defenseman Derrick Pouliot has been selected to represent the Central Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport.
The Rampage blue-liner has been named an AHL All-Star for the third time in his career and is the lone Rampage participant in this year's All-Star festivities in Ontario, California.
Pouliot, 25, leads the Rampage with 21 assists and is tied for the team lead with 26 points in 31 games. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native ranks second among all AHL defensemen in scoring, and he leads the league in power play assists (16) and power play points (18).
"He's been outstanding for us on the back end, and obviously one of our best players," said Rampage Head Coach Drew Bannister. "He leads by example and has been great on the power play. He's great 5-on-5 and moves pucks to create offense for us. It's very well-deserved."
The eighth overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pouliot represented the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as an AHL All-Star in 2015 and 2016. He has 25 goals and 96 points in 145 career AHL contests with the Penguins and Rampage.
Pouliot has also appeared in two NHL games this season with the St. Louis Blues. He has collected eight goals and 48 points in 202 career NHL games with the Blues, Vancouver Canucks, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
The complete All-Star Roster is listed below:
Atlantic Division
BRI - Sebastian Aho
CHA - Jake Bean
HFD - Joey Keane, Igor Shesterkin
HER - Matt Moulson ("C"), Mike Sgarbossa
LV - Morgan Frost
PRO - Paul Carey, Jack Studnicka
SPR - Chris Driedger, Owen Tippett
WBS - Andrew Agozzino
North Division
BEL - Rudolfs Balcers, Drake Batherson
BNG - Ben Street
CLE - Nathan Gerbe
LAV - Charles Hudon
RCH - Jonas Johansson, Lawrence Pilut
SYR - Alex Barre-Boulet
TOR - Kasimir Kaskisuo, Rasmus Sandin
UTI - Reid Boucher, Brogan Rafferty
Central Division
CHI - Lucas Elvenes
GR - Matthew Ford ("C"), Chris Terry
IA - Gerald Mayhew, Brennan Menell
MB - Jansen Harkins
MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Connor Ingram, Yakov Trenin
RFD - Kevin Lankinen
SA - Derrick Pouliot
TEX - Joel L'Esperance
Pacific Division
BAK - Kailer Yamamoto
COL - T.J. Tynan
ONT - Kale Clague, Martin Frk, Cal Petersen
SD - Anthony Stolarz, Chris Wideman
SJ - Joachim Blichfeld
STK - Glenn Gawdin, Matthew Phillips
TUC - Kyle Capobianco, Lane Pederson
The Rampage begin an eight-game homestand on Friday night when they welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV. The 2019-20 Rampage season is presented by H-E-B.
Images from this story
|
San Antonio Rampage defenseman Derrick Pouliot
