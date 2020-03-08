Ingram Leads Admirals to Shutout Win over Rampage

#37 Jake Walman and #8 Joey LaLeggia of the San Antonio Rampage race the Milwaukee Admirals for a loose puck

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Mar. 8, 2020)- Eeli Tolvanen scored two goals and Connor Ingram made 25 saves to lead the Milwaukee Admirals (40-14-8) to a 3-0 shutout win over the San Antonio Rampage (24-24-12) on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center.

Ville Husso stopped 27 of 29 shots in a losing effort, the third straight regulation loss for San Antonio. The Admirals became the first AHL team to reach 40 wins this season.

In the first period, San Antonio found arguably their best scoring chance. With Milwaukee's Ben Harpur in the box for cross-checking, a Mitch Reinke point shot was blocked and bounced to Joey LaLeggia in the left circle. Ingram stretched across to deny the chance, diving head-first and losing his stick to punch the puck away with his blocker.

Milwaukee opened the scoring at 11:21 of the second period. Robby Jackson turned the puck over in the neutral zone, trying to find Andreas Borgman. Tommy Novack intercepted the pass and found Daniel Carr on a 2-on-1 rush on the left-wing side. Carr beat Husso for his 22nd goal of the season and a 1-0 Admirals lead.

It was Carr's third goal in the last four games.

Milwaukee extended its lead at 14:07 of the third period on Tolvanen's first of the afternoon. Tolvanen raced around the perimeter of the Rampage zone and drove to the front of the net, as defenseman Ben Harpur sent the puck on goal. Husso poked the rebound away from the crease, but Tolvanen was there to bury his 19th goal of the season, and sixth goal in the last 12 games.

At 19:25, Tolvanen sealed the victory with his second goal of the game into an empty net to make it 3-0.

Ingram earned his second shutout of the season and improved to 10-1-1 in his last 12 games.

The Rampage dropped their third consecutive decision, after having won five consecutive games from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1. They finished their five-game homestand 2-3-0, moving two points outside the Central Division playoff picture.

San Antonio returns to action on Wednesday morning at Panther Arena to begin a four-game road trip against the Admirals. Puck-drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT, with the game available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Ville Husso: 27 saves on 29 shots

Power Play: 0-for-5

Penalty Kill: 5-for-6

THREE STARS:

1) Connor Ingram-MIL

2) Eeli Tolvanen-MIL

3) Daniel Carr- MIL

