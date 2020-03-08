Devils Blank Penguins, 3-0

Binghamton Devils dole out congratulations along their bench

WILKES-BARRE - Zane McIntyre stopped all 27 shots he faced as the Binghamton Devils shutout the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday night, 3-0.

Jesper Boqvist kicked off the scoring at 8:17 of the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Boqvist put on a move in the offensive zone and sent a low shot from the top of the left circle that beat goaltender Casey DeSmith. The goal was Boqvist's eighth of the year from Mikhail Maltsev and the Devils took the one-goal lead into the third period.

Brett Seney scored his 19th of the year to give the Devils a 2-0 lead just 12 seconds into the third period. Ben Street was denied by DeSmith but Seney cleaned up the rebound with assists from Street and Colton White.

With the net empty, Brandon Baddock put home an empty-net goal to move the Devils out to a 3-0 lead. The goal was Baddock's sixth of the year from Nathan Bastian and Ryan Schmelzer with only 2:46 left in regulation.

McIntyre stopped all 27 shots he faced for his second shutout in his first three games with Binghamton. Schmelzer finished the weekend with six points in three games. DeSmith picked up the loss with a 26-save effort.

