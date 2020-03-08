Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Gulls
March 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (20-27-5-2) wrapped up their six-game home stand against the San Diego Gulls (29-18-6-2) (Anaheim Ducks) on Saturday night in the second leg of another #HockeyDayinSanJose. The Barracuda started quickly, scoring twice in the first before falling 3-2 in overtime.
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (11-16-5) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 34 shots
Kevin Boyle (8-6-2) earned the win for San Diego, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced
Evan Weinger (9) scored a shorthanded goal in the first, San Jose's sixth shorthanded goal of the season and Weinger's third SHG
Jonny Brodzinski (13) netted a power-play goal late in the first, giving him five goals over his last four games and extended his point streak to four game (five goals, one assist)
Jeffrey Viel registered two assists in the game, his eighth multi-point performance of the season and fifth helper in his last three games
Saturday's game was the third-straight between the Barracuda and Gulls that needed overtime to decide it
With the point, the Barracuda have now picked up points in 10 of their last 12 games (6-2-4) and finished with a 3-1-2 record during the homestand
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT
San Diego 0 1 1 3
San Jose 2 0 0 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
San Diego 34 1 5 24
San Jose 26 1 2 10
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2020
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 3:05 PM - Hershey Bears
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Gulls - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Roar Back for 3-2 Victory - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Crush the Rebellion, 4-3, in Front of a Crowd of 7,642 - Bakersfield Condors
- Tucson Wins Third In A Row With Valient Come-From-Behind Effort Against Chicago - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Dealt Shutout Defeat - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.