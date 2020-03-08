Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Gulls

March 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (20-27-5-2) wrapped up their six-game home stand against the San Diego Gulls (29-18-6-2) (Anaheim Ducks) on Saturday night in the second leg of another #HockeyDayinSanJose. The Barracuda started quickly, scoring twice in the first before falling 3-2 in overtime.

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (11-16-5) took the loss for San Jose, allowing three goals on 34 shots

Kevin Boyle (8-6-2) earned the win for San Diego, stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced

Evan Weinger (9) scored a shorthanded goal in the first, San Jose's sixth shorthanded goal of the season and Weinger's third SHG

Jonny Brodzinski (13) netted a power-play goal late in the first, giving him five goals over his last four games and extended his point streak to four game (five goals, one assist)

Jeffrey Viel registered two assists in the game, his eighth multi-point performance of the season and fifth helper in his last three games

Saturday's game was the third-straight between the Barracuda and Gulls that needed overtime to decide it

With the point, the Barracuda have now picked up points in 10 of their last 12 games (6-2-4) and finished with a 3-1-2 record during the homestand

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD F/OT

San Diego 0 1 1 3

San Jose 2 0 0 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

San Diego 34 1 5 24

San Jose 26 1 2 10

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.