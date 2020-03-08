Gulls Roar Back for 3-2 Victory

Isac Lundestrom scored with 3.4 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Gulls a 3-2 comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda at SAP Center. San Diego scored three unanswered goals to pick up points in four straight games (3-0-1-0) and improve to 9-2-3-0 the last 14 road games.

The Gulls have recorded points in nine of their last 10 games (7-1-2-0), 16 of their last 18 games (12-2-4-0) and 21 of 24 games (17-3-4-0).

San Diego completed three straight games in an eight-day span at SAP Center with five of a possible six points (2-0-1-0). The Gulls have won five of the last six games and earned points in six straight contests against the Barracuda (5-0-1-0). With the win, the Gulls also improved to 7-2-2-0 vs. the Barracuda this season.

Lundestrom's first career overtime goal marked his sixth goal of the season and third point his last three games (1-2=3). He has five points in his last six contests (2-3=5) and 11 points point his last 15 games (4-7=11).

Sam Carrick scored his team-leading 22nd goal and fourth shorthanded this season, setting a new Gulls single-season record for shorthanded goals. Carrick ranks tied for second among AHL leaders in shorthanded goals and leads San Diego with nine shorthanded all-time. He has 3-5=8 points his last eight games in addition to 14-14=28 points his last 27 games and 22-19=41 points his last 40 contests.

Chris Mueller scored his 19th goal (power-play goal) at 5:59 of the second period to push his point streak to four games (3-2=5). His eighth goal for San Diego marks 3-3=6 points his last six contests and 6-4=10 points his last 15 overall.

Josh Mahura recorded his eighth career multi-assist game to set a new single-season personal best with his 20th and 21st points (4-17=21), surpassing his 1-18=19 points as a rookie in 2018-19. His two assists marked the third occasions with a multi-assist effort his last six games (1-6=7).

Justin Kloos recorded the primary assist on the overtime-winning goal, pushing his point streak to three games (1-3=4).

Simon Benoit recorded his third shorthanded assist and 15th helper this season on Carrick's goal, marking his ninth point his last 14 games (2-7=9). Brendan Guhle also added an assist, his ninth helper and 13th point. The assist extended his AHL point streak to three games (1-2=3).

Kevin Boyle won his fourth straight game after stopping 24-of-26 shots in regulation and overtime. he improved to 6-1-1 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .924 save percentage his last eight games.

San Diego will conclude its club-record seven-game road trip with a back-to-back matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, Mar. 10 and Wednesday, Mar. 11 at Tucson Arena (both 7:05 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Isac Lundestrom

On the win

At the end, we played much better than we did in the first 20 minutes there. As the game went on, we did better and better. I thought we had a great push at the end.

On playing with Justin Kloos and Andrew Poturalski

It was good. They are two skilled players and have played a lot of games down here, so they helped me a lot out there. It's easy to play with them.

On the back-to-back against San Jose

We're on the road here and of course they are a good team. A lot of fast players and a lot of skill so it's good to take three of four points, so we're happy with that.

On his overtime goal

I heard Josh [Mahura] screaming really loud so I just tried to hit his tape. It was a great pass back and open net. It was nice to see it go in.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On if tonight mirrored last night's effort

Not at all. I thought we were outplayed for different chunks of tonight. We didn't like our start - our starts have been so good the last month and a half - but we were resilient, we found a way. At the end of it we walk out of here with three-out-of-four points. I give San Jose credit, they're playing very hard right now. They were two very hard-earned points.

On the third period

I don't know if they were sitting back or not, but I know that we were certainly pressing. I don't know how many games you'll see where each team scores a shorty and a power-play goal. That was a big goal by Sam Carrick in the third period for us. Obviously I think our game was a lot better as it went on. We've been talking about it, When we play good defense it drives out offense.

On possession during overtime

I think it's something we practice and we talk about. It's easy to say that. I think that there were times where we had the puck and had a level of patience with it. Whereas last night we gave up three quality chances. Tonight I think we were much better in that area.

On strategy of overtime

A little bit. Kloos and Comtois score a big goal for us (last Saturday). Those are the things you see and try to mirror that a little bit. A lot of times when where you're dealing with lines, you're dealing with two guys and sometimes you're inserting somebody into the third part of that. At the end of it there's some strategy that goes into it when it comes to our personnel.

