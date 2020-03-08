Moose on Short End of Close One vs. Iowa

The Manitoba Moose (27-33-1-0) were defeated 3-2 by the Iowa Wild (37-17-4-4) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.

With 3:30 gone in the first period, Sam Anas starting off the scoring for the Wild. Just under two minutes later, David Gustafsson got a breakaway opportunity. He showed off his hands and scored shorthanded to tie the game 1-1. Iowa nearly capitalized on a shorthanded chance of their own however Nico Sturm's attempt went off the post.

Just 3:08 into the second period, Luke Johnson capitalized on the power play to improve Iowa's lead by a one-goal count. Midway through the frame, Andrei Chibisov set up C.J. Suess for the one-timer however Iowa netminder Mat Robson stood tall for the Wild and denied his attempt.

At 7:26 of the third period, Colton Beck capitalized for Iowa and made the score 3-1 in favour of the Wild. With 7:48 remaining in the frame, Kristian Vesalainen displayed a nice set of moves to find his way to the net then flipped a backhand shot past Robson to get Manitoba within one. The Moose tested Iowa with 15 shots on net during the third period compared to their opponent's four attempts but the Wild held on for the victory.

Quick Hits

David Gustafsson is currently on a four-game point streak (1G, 4A)

Gustafsson became the fifth Moose player on the 2019-20 campaign to notch a shorthanded tally

Kristian Vesalainen (2G, 1A) and Jimmy Oligny (1G, 3A) are both currently on a three-game point streak What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, March 13. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

