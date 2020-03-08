Condors Crush the Rebellion, 4-3, in Front of a Crowd of 7,642
March 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors crushed the rebellion from Stockton in a 4-3 shootout win on Star Wars Night in front of a crowd of 7,642 on Saturday. Bakersfield rallied from two deficits and LW Kirill Maksimov scored the shootout game winner. D Jake Kulevich scored for the third time in four games.
FIRST PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: RW Austin Czarnik (16th) on a 2-on-1 rebound; Assist: Froese; Time of goal: 13:28; STK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 11
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Colby Cave (11th) from the left-wing circle; Assists: Manning, Day; Time of goal: 2:33; Game tied. 1-1
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (14th) on a rebound after a deflection; Assists: Kuffner, Esposito; Time of goal: 5:30; BAK leads, 2-1
HEAT GOAL: LW Martin Pospisil (2nd) from the slot; Assist: Ruzicka; Time of goal: 10:10; Game tied, 2-2
HEAT GOAL: RW Eetu Tuulola (10th) off a turnover in the slot; Unassisted; Time of goal: 18:08; STK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL
SHOTS: BAK - 14, STK - 9
THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 9, STK - 9
Kirill Maksimov scored the team's lone shootout goal and Starrett stopped all four shots to give the Condors a 4-3 win.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Kulevich (BAK) 2. Tuulola (STK) 3. Cave (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/2; STK - 0/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 37; STK - 31
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (5-6-1; 28/31) ; STK - Zagidulin (16-6-4; 33/36)
D Jake Kulevich has three goals in his last four games
The Condors have beaten Stockton twice in the shootout this season
Kirill Maksimov is 2/4 in the shootout this year
Scratches: Tomas Jurco, Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, Nolan Vesey, Vincent Desharnaris, Cameron Hebig
SUPER HERO NIGHT IN TWO WEEKS - MEET THOR & CAPT MARVEL
