Anaheim Ducks Recall Stolarz
March 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Anthony Stolarz from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Stolarz, 26 (1/20/94), has posted a 6-6-4 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 goals-against average (GAA) and .908 save percentage (SV%) in 25 career NHL games with Edmonton and Philadelphia. The 6-5, 230-pound goaltender has yet to make his Anaheim debut.
Signed as a free agent July 3, 2019, Stolarz is 21-12-6 with a 2.66 GAA and .922 SV% in 39 games with the Gulls this season. Stolarz ranked tied for third among AHL goaltenders in wins, seventh in SV% and fifth in games at the time of his recall.
