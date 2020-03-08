Reign Dealt Shutout Defeat
March 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign fell for the second consecutive night in Colorado, this by a 3-0 final on Saturday evening. The Reign got 32 saves from goaltender Kevin Poulin, while forward Matt Luff led the team with six shots on goal.
Date: March 7, 2020
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL37BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL37Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL37PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (29-22-5-1)
COL Record: (33-17-3-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 0 -- 0
COL 1 2 0 -- 3
Shots PP
ONT 34 0/6
COL 35 2/7
Three Stars -
1. Hunter Miska (COL)
2. A.J. Greer (COL)
3. T.J. Tynan (COL)
W: Hunter Miska (16-5-3)
L: Kevin Poulin (2-1-0)
Next Game: Saturday, March 14, 2020 v. San Jose - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
