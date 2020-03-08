Reign Dealt Shutout Defeat

The Ontario Reign fell for the second consecutive night in Colorado, this by a 3-0 final on Saturday evening. The Reign got 32 saves from goaltender Kevin Poulin, while forward Matt Luff led the team with six shots on goal.

Date: March 7, 2020

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

ONT Record: (29-22-5-1)

COL Record: (33-17-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

COL 1 2 0 -- 3

Shots PP

ONT 34 0/6

COL 35 2/7

Three Stars -

1. Hunter Miska (COL)

2. A.J. Greer (COL)

3. T.J. Tynan (COL)

W: Hunter Miska (16-5-3)

L: Kevin Poulin (2-1-0)

Next Game: Saturday, March 14, 2020 v. San Jose - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

