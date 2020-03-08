P-Bruins Tie Franchise Record, Beat Hershey Bears, 3-2, in Shootout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Ryan Fitzgerald scored the lone shootout goal and Dan Vladar made 35 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears in the shootout, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. With the victory, Providence has now won 11 consecutive games, tying the franchise record set by the 1998-99 P-Bruins squad that would go on to win the Calder Cup.

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"We certainly needed our goaltender today. That's an extremely fast team and there's a reason they've been on a roll for so long. Not just because he worked with me, but I think Spence (Spencer Carbery) has done a terrific job with that group. They've really come a long way and they're a very tough team to play against. We needed our goalie today. That was the number one thing.

"I thought, as we've done recently, once we got pucks in the offensive zone, we were able to make some plays. Seny (Zach Senyshyn) made a terrific play on that one goal, along with Dids (Josiah Didier) and Z (Jakub Zboril). Then we got the second one with Lauks (Jakub Lauko), who is certainly able to do that. Having him get back in the lineup was great.

DAN VLADAR - 35 SAVES

"We bent and we almost broke, but we obviously were able to sneak one out in the shootout. Sometimes this game is just like that. We're riding it right now and we'll take it."

"We just play well as a team. It's never about one player. It's always about the team. We have a really, really good group here. We stand up for each other and we're always positive, no matter what is happening during the game. If we're down or up, we try to play the same way. I think everyone really enjoys being here and that's showing with our results."

STATS

- Jack Studnicka recorded one assist, extending his point streak to six games with eight points (3G, 5A) during that span. The rookie has notched six points (1G, 5A) in five games vs. Hershey this season.

- After making 35 saves today, Dan Vladar now leads the AHL in both save percentage (.935) and goals against average (1.83).

- Zach Senyshyn scored a goal for the second consecutive game and has six points (3G, 3A) in his last eight games.

- Jakub Lauko scored his first goal since returning from injury. He has nine points (5G, 4A) in 21 games this season.

- Jakub Zboril recorded an assist for the third consecutive game. - Josiah Didier added an assist and has five points (2G, 3A) in his last six games.

NEXT GAME

The P-Bruins will travel to Hartford, Connecticut and take on the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday, March 11 at XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

