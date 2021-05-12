Devils Fall 2-1 to Phantoms

Binghamton Devils right wing Graeme Clarke (left) vs. the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

NEWARK - Brett Seney scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils in a 2-1 loss to the visiting Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday night inside Prudential Center.

After no scoring in the first period, David Kase scored late in the second to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Kase took a pass from Zayde Wisdom at the hash marks and beat goaltender Gilles Senn with a low shot. The goal was Kase's third of the year at 18:56 of the middle period and the Phantoms took the one-goal lead into the third period.

In the third period, Brett Seney intercepted a breakout pass from the Phantoms and snapped in his fifth of the year by Felix Sandstrom from the right circle to tie the game 1-1. The goal came at 7:02 of the final frame and was unassisted.

Chris Mueller scored on the power play in the third period for the eventual game winner. Wisdom's shot from the left circle just trickled to the goal line and Mueller got the final touch for his sixth of the year. The goal came at 12:15 with assists from Wisdom and Egor Zamula and the Phantoms held on for the win.

Sandstrom stopped 27 shots for the win and Senn had 30 saves in the loss.

The Devils return to the ice Saturday, May 15 against the Hershey Bears at 1 p.m. inside GIANT Center.

