Marlies Win Final Home Game, 3-2 over Rocket

May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

Laval: Y. Veilleux (13) SH (Unassisted), L. Vejdemo (7) (L. Dauphin, C. Schueneman)

Goaltender: M. McNiven (19/22)

Toronto: M. Kokkonen (1) (N. Robertson, K. Kossila), T. Gaudet (11) PP (M. Kokkonen, C. Rosén), P. Gogolev (3) PP (T. Liljegren, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: J. Woll (26/38)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Mikko Kokkonen opened the scoring at 3:50 of the first period and later added the primary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. This was Kokkonen's first career AHL goal. He has points (1-1-2) in consecutive games.

Tyler Gaudet scored on the power play at 2:18 of the second period. He tied a career-high in goals (11). Gaudet has three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in four games.

Pavel Gogolev scored on the power play at 15:26 of the second period. He has five points (3 goals, 2 assists) in his last five games.

Nick Robertson recorded the primary assist on Kokkonen's first period goal. He has 16 points (5 goals, 11 assists) in 21 games this season.

Kalle Kossila picked up the secondary assists on Kokkonen's first period goal and Gogolev's second period goal. He has 21 points (4 goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. Kossila has assists (6) in five consecutive games. He leads the Marlies at home in assists (14) and points (18).

Calle Rosén had the secondary assist on Gaudet's second period goal. He has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 26 games with the Marlies.

Timothy Liljegren registered the primary assist on Gogolev's second period goal. He has 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in 16 games this season.

Joseph Woll stopped 36 of 38 shots he faced.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. Toronto last scored two goals on the power play on March 31 against Stockton.

Laval had a 38-22 edge in shots in all situations. Timothy Liljegren led the Marlies with three shots on goal.

The Marlies are 12-16-0-2 against Canadian Division opponents and are 3-3-0-1 against the Laval Rocket.

RECORD WHEN...

Scoring first 12-7-4-0

Tied after 1 5-5-0-1

Leading after 2 9-0-0-0

Outshot by opponent 6-8-0-2

Did not allow a goal on penalty kill 11-8-0-1

Scored on the power play 7-6-0-0

Wednesday 4-1-0-0

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 11 (Gaudet)

Assists 17 (Kossila)

Points 22 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila, Robertson)

Shots 74 (Agostino)

+/- +7 (Kossila)

PIMS 48 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

ASSISTANT COACH A.J. MacLEAN

On today's game:

The players played with incredible passion right from the drop of the puck. Especially through the first two periods of play, they played hard. A team like Laval just doesn't go away ever. They had a real hard push in the third and even when we gave up one late there, the guys did a really good job of trying to defend hard, trying to block the shots. They came together as a team and any time we had any type of breakdown, Joe Woll was excellent.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 11 Michael Hutchinson (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Stefan Noesen (RW) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Timothy Liljegren (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Mac Hollowell (D) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 11 Joseph Woll (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL Taxi)

May 10 Frederik Andersen (G) - Recalled from loan by Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Friday, May 14 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 at Laval - 3:00 p.m.

Monday, May 17 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 at Belleville - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 20 at Belleville - 4:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.