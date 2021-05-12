Comets Defeat Amerks 3-1 in Final Home Game of Season

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets managed to hold off Rochester in their final home game of the season with an impressive 3-1 win.

In the first period, Comets forward Vincent Arseneau got the scoring going off a Shawn Cameron assist. Following the goal, the period remained balanced and both teams put up a similar number of shots. After 20 minutes of play, the game was 1-0 for Utica.

At the 13:06 mark of the second, defenseman Jet Woo fluttered a shot by Michael Houser to extend their lead to 2-0. Goaltender Michael DiPietro was dominant in the first two periods where he racked up 18 saves and allowed zero goals. The Comets were heading into the third with a 2-0.

As the Comets approached their final period at home, the game quickly became riddled with penalties. With only 2:33 left to play, Curtis McKenzie assisted John Stevens in scoring an empty net goal putting the home team up 3-0. Despite Rochester's Brendan Warren scoring late in the final frame and the team enforcing more of a physical period, the Comets were able to hold on to their lead to the end. As the game came to its expiration, head coach Trent Cull headed to center ice along with his team to salute those in attendance. Comets forward Sam Anas handed coach Cull the game puck as the crowd roared in appreciation for the team.

The Comets will take on The Americans yet again this Friday on May 14 in Rochester for the penultimate game of the season. Both games will take place against Rochester.

