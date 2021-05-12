Monsters Announce 2021-22 Opening Night on Friday, October 15th

May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today that Opening Night of the 2021-22 season will be on Friday, October 15, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Start time, opponent, and promotional information will be announced on a later date.

For a limited time, fans have the opportunity get FREE tickets to the next season's Home Opener by purchasing tickets to this Friday's (May 14 at 7:00 p.m.) season finale game and annual Fan Salute Night presented by Dominion Energy. Tickets are available starting at just $10 for BOTH games at clevelandmonsters.com/october15.

The 2021-22 season will be the 15th in franchise history and the 7th as the top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets.

After Friday's home finale against the Grand Rapids Griffins, the team will finish the season on the road in Grand Rapids on Saturday, May 15, at 7:00 p.m.

Monsters Hockey Club memberships are on-sale now for the 2021-22 season and include an exclusive member jersey, access to a flexible ticket exchange program, and much more! For more information call 216-420-0000 or visit clevelandmonsters.com/earlybird .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.