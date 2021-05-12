Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Shawn Element to AHL Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Shawn Element to a two-year AHL contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Element, 21, skated in 15 games with the Cape Breton Eagles recording 28 points (9g, 19a) before being traded to the Victoriaville Tigres on Dec. 30. He has posted 15 points (8g, 7a) with Victoriaville this season. His 43 total points led the Tigres and ranked him 10th in the QMJHL during the 2020-21 regular season. His 17 goals and 26 assists also paced his team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native is currently second on Victoriaville with seven points (4g, 3a) in six playoff games.

The 6-foot, 192-pound center has played in 274 career QMJHL contests with Victoriaville, Cape Breton, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).

