Blues Recall Goaltender Hofer

May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The St. Louis Blues announced today they have recalled goaltender Joel Hofer to the team's taxi squad.

Hofer, a fourth round draft pick of the Blues in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, appeared in 10 games for the Utica Comets this season posting a record of 4-6 with a .898 save percentage and a 3.33 goals against average. Hofer led the Comets in shutouts with two on the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.