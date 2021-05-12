Henderson Tops San Jose, 3-1

May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights beat the San Jose Barracuda, 3-1, Tuesday night at Orleans Arena

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Henderson opened up the contest with a rebound goal from Ben Jones to grab the 1-0 first period lead. In the second frame Danny O'Regan converted a power play goal to push the lead to 2-0. With 19 seconds remaining in the second period Evan Weinger found the back of the net to cut the lead to 2-1 entering the third period. In the final period Jake Leschyshyn scored an empty net goal to secure the 3-1 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

Henderson will be back on the ice to face the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.