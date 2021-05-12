Henderson Tops San Jose, 3-1
May 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights beat the San Jose Barracuda, 3-1, Tuesday night at Orleans Arena
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Henderson opened up the contest with a rebound goal from Ben Jones to grab the 1-0 first period lead. In the second frame Danny O'Regan converted a power play goal to push the lead to 2-0. With 19 seconds remaining in the second period Evan Weinger found the back of the net to cut the lead to 2-1 entering the third period. In the final period Jake Leschyshyn scored an empty net goal to secure the 3-1 victory.
LOOKING AHEAD
Henderson will be back on the ice to face the Bakersfield Condors at Orleans Arena on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. PT. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.
