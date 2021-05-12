Rookies Lead the Way in 3-1 Win over Stars

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (15-12-4-0; 34 pts.) rallied in the third period to top the Texas Stars (16-16-3-0; 35 pts.) Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena by a final score of 3-1. Defenseman Daemon Hunt and forward Nick Swaney both scored their first professional goals in Iowa's fourth straight win.

The first period featured two Texas power plays and a host of chances with the man-advantage for the Stars. Wild goaltender Hunter Jones (28 saves) stopped all eight opportunities he saw, as Iowa was outshot by Texas, 8-6, in the first period. The opening stanza ended scoreless, as Stars goaltender Adam Scheel (28 saves) kept Iowa off the scoreboard as well.

For the first time in six games, Iowa failed to score first. Texas forward Ty Dellandrea finished a rebound off of Jones at 2:46 of the second period to make it 1-0 Stars.

Through 40 minutes of action, Texas led 1-0. The Wild outshot the Stars 11-8 during the second period, and in total shots, 17-16, after two periods.

At 12:45 of the third period, Iowa earned an equalizer. Forward Mason Shaw worked up to the right point and found Hunt whose point shot, through a screen, beat Scheel to tie the game. Forward Matt Boldy picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Iowa carved out a late lead with a goal by Swaney at 18:12 of the third period. Forward Connor Dewar spun a shot from the right circle on goal, where Swaney redirected the shot past Scheel. Defenseman Matt Bartkowski added the secondary assist on the goal to make it 2-1.

Boldy added insurance at 18:27, scoring an empty-net goal to bring the final score to 3-1. The lone assist on the marker went to Shaw.

The Wild outshot the Stars in the third period 14-13 and held the edge in total shots, 31-29. Iowa finished the evening 0-3 on the power play, and Texas went 0-3 on the man-advantage.

Iowa and Texas clash again Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

