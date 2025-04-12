Iowa Eliminated from Postseason Contention in 3-2 Overtime Loss
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Manitoba Moose eliminated the Iowa Wild from postseason contention in a 3-2 overtime decision on Saturday night at Canada Life Centre.
C.J. Suess tipped a shot through Jesper Wallstedt (20 saves) 4:31 into the game to put Manitoba ahead 1-0.
Liam Malmquist deflected a second goal home at 8:02 to give the Moose a 2-0 lead.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 12-6 through 20 minutes and led the shot count 19-15 after two periods.
Liam Öhgren narrowed the margin to one goal with assists from Will Zmolek and Graeme Clarke at 10:01 of the third period.
The Wild forced overtime with a game-tying goal with 1:23 to play. After Jack Peart sent a shot in on Domenic DiVincentiis (30 saves) through traffic, Luke Toporowski pulled the rebound loose and backhanded a shot home. Öhgren also assisted on Toporowski's goal.
Mason Shaw scored at 2:02 of overtime to earn Manitoba the extra point.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 32-23. The Wild went 0-for-6 on the power play while the Moose finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena to host the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7 p.m.
