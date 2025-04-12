Jack Devine Joins Checkers on PTO

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Jack Devine to a three-year, entry-level deal starting next season.

Devine's pro journey will be starting this season, though, as he is joining the Checkers on a professional tryout (PTO).

The 21-year-old recently completed his college career at the University of Denver, where he was a two-time Hobey Baker Award Finalist, a two-time National Champion, a two-time NCHC First All-Star Team selection and an NCAA First Team All American.

Taken by Florida in the seventh round of the 2022 draft, Devine recorded 163 points (57g, 106a) in 162 games for the Pioneers. Prior to going to college, the Illinois native spent two seasons in the USHL with the US National Development Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.