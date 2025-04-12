Gulls Downed, 5-0, by Condors

The San Diego Gulls fell 5-0 on the road to the Bakersfield Condors tonight officially eliminating from Calder Cup Playoff contention. Oscar Dansk stopped 11-of-15 shots. Calle Clang turned aside all 11 shots he faced in relief. The Gulls close out their four-game road trip on Sunday night when they battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 5 p.m.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS              

Head coach Matt McIlvane   

On tonight's loss to Bakersfield They played the team game. I think that's what felt like we were missing those first two periods, and in the third period, suddenly we started doing our jobs and not running around, playing as five-man unit. There it felt like there was some stability into the game, but in the first two periods, you can't win hockey games running around like that.

On the group's playoff push to end the season The push was great. It was a lot of fun for a lot of moments of it. I think when we look back at the last four, there's a sour taste that feels like we fell short, and an empty feeling. It leaves some questions and trying to find the right solutions but there was a lot of magic that happened during this push, and unfortunately, we got away from the stuff that made us so successful.

On the final four games of the season In pro hockey, there's always something to play for. There's guys that are fighting for opportunities for the future. There's guys who are fighting to set up their next season with the way that they finish right here. And as team, you want to be great all the time, bottom line. For us, we need to get back to our team game, we need to play with pride, and we're going to push.

Defenseman Dillon Heatherington    On tonight's loss to Bakersfield First period, we didn't come out to compete, and that's just on us. There's no excuse there. It's disappointing coming out in the first and giving up two. Let our goaltender down tonight. But then we had some push. Trying to take a positive. I thought in the second and third. Two desperate clubs coming out and for us to kind of lay in the egg in the first period, it's heart wrenching and disappointing.

On the team's fight for the postseason Looking back tonight over that stretch, it was awesome. We came together as a team. Guys bought into our systems, and, more importantly, we bought into each other, we became closer. So that was pretty special, those runs. But we got four games left, and we want to rekindle that fire and rekindle that flame and finish off the season on a good note.

On the final four games of the season I want to say our mentality has just got to be go out there and play that team game. We saw in the second half of the season, that guys buying in for one another is the effort that we're going to need these last four.

