Barracuda Clinch 2025 Calder Cup Playoff Berth

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), officially clinched a 2025 Calder Cup Playoff berth on Friday with a 4-1 win over the Ontario Reign.

It marks the first time since the 2021-22 season that the Barracuda have reached the postseason, and the first time since 2018-19 that they will participate in the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 2021-22, only Pacific Division teams took part in the postseason due to COVID-related adjustments.

With the win, the Barracuda are now within one point of the fourth seed in the Pacific Division with three games remaining. The top seed in the Pacific receives a first-round bye, while teams seeded 2 through 4 will host a best-of-three opening-round series.

Playoff dates, opponents, and venues are yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.

