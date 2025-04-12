Stars Beat Griffins Thanks to Lind's Hat Trick

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-1, thanks to a hat trick from Kole Lind Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

Lind put the Stars on the board first when he tipped in a point shot from Michael Karow just over six minutes into the opening period.

Gabriel Seger tied the game late in the second period after knocking a rebound through Remi Poirier's legs at 15:29. The Stars outshot the Griffins 13 to five but were unable score in the middle period.

Seven minutes into the third period Karow broke up a Griffins rush and turned the puck over to Emilio Pettersen in the neutral zone. Pettersen sent the puck to Lind, who broke away and sailed the puck over the blocker side of Sebastian Cossa. Late in regulation Matej Blumel stole the puck in the neutral zone and sent a pass over to Lind, who scored on the empty net to complete the hat trick with two minutes left in regulation. The hat trick was Lind's first in a Stars uniform and third of his AHL career.

A minute later it was Blumel's turn to score on the empty net for his 39th goal of the season. Grand Rapids was unable to mount a comeback after two empty-net goals and the Stars won the game 4-1.

Poirier earned the win after stopping 17 of 18. Cossa was given the loss after giving up two goals on 36 shots.

The Stars will head to Rosemont, Illinois to face-off against the Chicago Wolves for their final away game of the regular season Sunday. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. CT. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

