Condors Fall in Coachella

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors (30-29-10, 70pts) fell 4-2 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (37-24-8, 81pts) on Saturday. Bakersfield scored first on the opening shot of the game when Ronnie Attard (7th) snapped home a shot from a face-off. James Hamblin had the assist, giving him seven points (3g-4a) in his last three games. The Firebirds would rattle off four consecutive goals to close the period though and never looked back.

Collin Delia replaced Olivier Rodrigue after one period and stopped all 16 shots he faced in 40 minutes.

Bakersfield was without 10 players due to injury and had to play a player short with Connor Carrick out of the lineup due to illness.

Bakersfield finished the season series 4-3-1 against the Firebirds.

The Condors are now two points out of a playoff spot after Tucson lost in overtime tonight. Bakersfield has a game in hand with three remaining

UP NEXT

Bakersfield returns home to take on Abbotsford Wednesday and Friday against Henderson.

