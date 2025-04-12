Wolves Rally But Drop 5-3 Decision to Admirals
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a four-game road trip by falling to the Admirals 5-3 on Saturday night in Milwaukee.
Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki each had a goal and an assist and Skyler Brind'Amour also scored but the Wolves' third-period rally fizzled and Chicago had its three-game winning streak snapped.
Milwaukee struck first on Jake Lucchini's power-play goal midway through the opening period.
The Wolves answered right back 14 seconds later on Nadeau's 30th goal of the season. The 19-year-old rookie redirected a shot from the point by Riley Stillman past Admirals netminder Matthew Murray. Stillman and Suzuki recorded assists on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.
The second period was all Milwaukee as it reeled off consecutive goals by Spencer Stastney, Cole O'Hara and Kyle Marino to lead 4-1 after two.
The Wolves didn't quit and roared back on goals by Suzuki and Brind'Amour in the early going of the third.
First, Suzuki found the back of the net with the Wolves on the power play. The veteran forward took a feed from Nadeau and floated a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle that eluded Murray to the glove side. Nadeau had the lone assist on Suzuki's 11th goal of the season.
The Wolves made it 4-3 just :25 later when Domenick Fensore fed Brind'Amour in front and the forward ripped a one-timer from between the rings for his 16th goal of the season. Fensore had the lone assist.
Ryder Rolston's empty-net tally capped the scoring for the Admirals.
Spencer Martin (18 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (29 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago dropped to 35-29-4-0 on the season while Milwaukee upped its record to 38-21-5-6.
Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
Media interested in covering the 2024-25 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Tucson Earns Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Defeat to Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seney's OT Heroics Punch Playoff Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Use Force to Blow Past Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Fall to Stars in Regular-Season Home Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Close Portion of Season with 5-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Eliminated from Postseason Contention in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Win Wild Game Over Islanders 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Stars Beat Griffins Thanks to Lind's Hat Trick - Texas Stars
- Admirals Grab Fourth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Rally But Drop 5-3 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- UFOs' Arrival Results in 4-1 Conquering of T-Birds - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Can't Escape UFOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Announce 2024-25 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Late Surge Costs Checkers in 3-1 Loss to Comets - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal Third Fuels Comets Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- Jack Devine Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Ian Moore to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Aidan Thompson Joins Rockford on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Schedule in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #70 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (29-30-6-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign T.J. Semptimphelter - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 12 vs Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Conclude Series with Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Frk's Hat-Trick Lifts Wranglers to 5-4 Shootout Win over Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Regenga Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Take Down Reign - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Clinch 2025 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Downed, 5-0, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.