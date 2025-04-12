Wolves Rally But Drop 5-3 Decision to Admirals

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a four-game road trip by falling to the Admirals 5-3 on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Bradly Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki each had a goal and an assist and Skyler Brind'Amour also scored but the Wolves' third-period rally fizzled and Chicago had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Milwaukee struck first on Jake Lucchini's power-play goal midway through the opening period.

The Wolves answered right back 14 seconds later on Nadeau's 30th goal of the season. The 19-year-old rookie redirected a shot from the point by Riley Stillman past Admirals netminder Matthew Murray. Stillman and Suzuki recorded assists on the goal that tied the game at 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

The second period was all Milwaukee as it reeled off consecutive goals by Spencer Stastney, Cole O'Hara and Kyle Marino to lead 4-1 after two.

The Wolves didn't quit and roared back on goals by Suzuki and Brind'Amour in the early going of the third.

First, Suzuki found the back of the net with the Wolves on the power play. The veteran forward took a feed from Nadeau and floated a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle that eluded Murray to the glove side. Nadeau had the lone assist on Suzuki's 11th goal of the season.

The Wolves made it 4-3 just :25 later when Domenick Fensore fed Brind'Amour in front and the forward ripped a one-timer from between the rings for his 16th goal of the season. Fensore had the lone assist.

Ryder Rolston's empty-net tally capped the scoring for the Admirals.

Spencer Martin (18 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (29 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

Chicago dropped to 35-29-4-0 on the season while Milwaukee upped its record to 38-21-5-6.

Up next: The Wolves host the Texas Stars on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

