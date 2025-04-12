Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Marlies
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 34-22-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Marlies struck first with a goal from Nick Abruzzese on the power play at 13:23 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto added two more when William Villeneuve converted on the man advantage at 7:45 of the second period followed by a tally from Alex Nylander at 19:00 putting Cleveland down 3-0 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies special teams added another power-play marker from Topi Niemelä at 7:40 of the final frame. Hunter McKown responded with a marker at 19:10 assisted by Madison Bowey and Samuel Knazko but the late push wasn't enough with a final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 27 saves in defeat while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 24 shots for the win.
The Monsters head North for a rematch with the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca Cola Coliseum.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 1 - - 1
TOR 1 2 1 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/3 1/4 14 min / 7 inf
TOR 31 3/4 3/3 12 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko L 27 4 10-9-5
TOR HIldeby W 24 1 15-9-3
Cleveland Record: 34-23-5-6, 4th North Division
Toronto Record: 34-23-4-7, 5th North Division
