Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Marlies

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-1 on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 34-22-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Marlies struck first with a goal from Nick Abruzzese on the power play at 13:23 of the opening frame leaving the Monsters trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto added two more when William Villeneuve converted on the man advantage at 7:45 of the second period followed by a tally from Alex Nylander at 19:00 putting Cleveland down 3-0 heading into the final intermission. The Marlies special teams added another power-play marker from Topi Niemelä at 7:40 of the final frame. Hunter McKown responded with a marker at 19:10 assisted by Madison Bowey and Samuel Knazko but the late push wasn't enough with a final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 27 saves in defeat while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters head North for a rematch with the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, April 13, at 4:00 p.m. at Coca Cola Coliseum.

Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 1 - - 1

TOR 1 2 1 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/3 1/4 14 min / 7 inf

TOR 31 3/4 3/3 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 27 4 10-9-5

TOR HIldeby W 24 1 15-9-3

Cleveland Record: 34-23-5-6, 4th North Division

Toronto Record: 34-23-4-7, 5th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.