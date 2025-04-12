Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
The Providence Bruins took full advantage of the nine power plays they were awarded against the visiting Belleville Senators on Saturday night, converting three times on the man-advantage including the overtime winner, to take a 4-3 decision in extra time.
The Sens battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force the extra frame, led by a two-goal night from Wyatt Bongiovanni and a 35-save effort from goalie Malcolm Subban. The standings point earned puts Belleville three points back of Toronto and Cleveland for the last playoff spot in the AHL North.
Just over halfway through the first, Providence opened the scoring when a slapshot from the point by Daniil Misyul found its way in with traffic in front of Subban. Belleville spent lots of early time on the penalty kill, being sent to five of the first six kills in the game. That included a two-man advantage that carried over into the second period, when Providence doubled the lead just 35 seconds in on a one-timer from the left circle from Oliver Wahlstrom.
Jan Jenik responded for the Sens just over four minutes later, however, when directly off a faceoff he threaded the needle with a shot from the left corner that snuck in and cut the deficit to 2-1.
Providence then took its turn to get into penalty trouble, sending the Sens to their own 5-on-3 just over halfway through the game. Wyatt Bongiovanni would equalize the game with a perfectly placed wrist shot from the high slot to reset the game at 2-2.
Providence retook the lead in the early minutes of the third on another power play. This time, it was Jeffrey Viel who chopped the puck home on a net front scramble after an initial Subban save. But barely a minute later, Wyatt Bongiovanni streaked into the Providence zone on the left side and wired home his second of the game to make it 3-3.
In overtime, the Sens killed off an enormous two-minute power play to keep the game even. But moments later, after Garrett Pilon was hooked down to the ice in a similar sequence, play continued, until an official called the Sens' captain for unsportsmanlike conduct while he was on the bench. Providence capitalized on their ninth power play chance of the game, with a one-timer from the right circle by Dans Locmelis giving the Bruins a 4-3 win.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Seney's OT Heroics Punch Playoff Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Use Force to Blow Past Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Fall to Stars in Regular-Season Home Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Close Portion of Season with 5-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Eliminated from Postseason Contention in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Win Wild Game Over Islanders 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Stars Beat Griffins Thanks to Lind's Hat Trick - Texas Stars
- Admirals Grab Fourth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Rally But Drop 5-3 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- UFOs' Arrival Results in 4-1 Conquering of T-Birds - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Can't Escape UFOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Announce 2024-25 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Late Surge Costs Checkers in 3-1 Loss to Comets - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal Third Fuels Comets Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- Jack Devine Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Ian Moore to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Aidan Thompson Joins Rockford on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Schedule in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #70 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (29-30-6-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign T.J. Semptimphelter - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 12 vs Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Conclude Series with Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Frk's Hat-Trick Lifts Wranglers to 5-4 Shootout Win over Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Regenga Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Take Down Reign - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Clinch 2025 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Downed, 5-0, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT
- Playoff Push Continues as Sens Win in Springfield, 4-2
- Belleville Sens Launch Club's First-Ever Fans' Choice Award Vote
- Sens Score Four Straight to Take Down Americans 4-2
- Andlauer: Senators' Development in Belleville Helps Ottawa Clinch Stanley Cup Playoffs Berth