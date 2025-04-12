Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Providence Bruins took full advantage of the nine power plays they were awarded against the visiting Belleville Senators on Saturday night, converting three times on the man-advantage including the overtime winner, to take a 4-3 decision in extra time.

The Sens battled back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to force the extra frame, led by a two-goal night from Wyatt Bongiovanni and a 35-save effort from goalie Malcolm Subban. The standings point earned puts Belleville three points back of Toronto and Cleveland for the last playoff spot in the AHL North.

Just over halfway through the first, Providence opened the scoring when a slapshot from the point by Daniil Misyul found its way in with traffic in front of Subban. Belleville spent lots of early time on the penalty kill, being sent to five of the first six kills in the game. That included a two-man advantage that carried over into the second period, when Providence doubled the lead just 35 seconds in on a one-timer from the left circle from Oliver Wahlstrom.

Jan Jenik responded for the Sens just over four minutes later, however, when directly off a faceoff he threaded the needle with a shot from the left corner that snuck in and cut the deficit to 2-1.

Providence then took its turn to get into penalty trouble, sending the Sens to their own 5-on-3 just over halfway through the game. Wyatt Bongiovanni would equalize the game with a perfectly placed wrist shot from the high slot to reset the game at 2-2.

Providence retook the lead in the early minutes of the third on another power play. This time, it was Jeffrey Viel who chopped the puck home on a net front scramble after an initial Subban save. But barely a minute later, Wyatt Bongiovanni streaked into the Providence zone on the left side and wired home his second of the game to make it 3-3.

In overtime, the Sens killed off an enormous two-minute power play to keep the game even. But moments later, after Garrett Pilon was hooked down to the ice in a similar sequence, play continued, until an official called the Sens' captain for unsportsmanlike conduct while he was on the bench. Providence capitalized on their ninth power play chance of the game, with a one-timer from the right circle by Dans Locmelis giving the Bruins a 4-3 win.

