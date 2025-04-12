Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Laval Rocket, 2-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss snaps the team's six-game winning streak as they move to 35-22-8-4 on the season. They finish the eight-game season series against Laval with a 3-3-1-1 record. Despite the loss, the Crunch's magic number to clinch a playoff berth drops to one.

Tristan Allard scored the Crunch's lone goal, while goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 21-of-23 shots in net. Jacob Fowler earned the win stopping 25-of-26 shots between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse had no man-advantages, but the penalty kill shut down Laval's only power play opportunity.

The Rocket were first on the board 7:34 into the game. Owen Beck gained control of the puck along the end boards and centered it for Riley Kidney to score with a one-timer from the slot. They doubled their lead with another goal late in the frame. Xavier Simoneau won a battle along the left-side boards and sent the puck out for Lucas Condotta to score short-side from the circle.

The Crunch cut the lead in half with a goal of their own seven minutes into the second period. Dylan Duke got his stick on a loose puck and poked it towards the slot where Allard turned and fired in a slap shot.

The Crunch peppered shots on net during the third period, but were unable to rally back and fell to the Rocket.

Syracuse is back in action when they travel to face the Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Tristan Allard is on a four-game points streak (2g, 2a) with goals in back-to-back games.

