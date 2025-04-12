Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will open the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with home games on Thursday, May 1st at 7 pm and Saturday, May 3rd at 6 pm.

Those games will be the first two in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. The Admirals opponents and the dates and times of the remaining games in the series will be set shortly as the AHL regular season winds down.

The Admirals are currently in first place in the Central Division with 87 points on a 38-21-5-6 record. They are two points up on Texas in their race for a second consecutive Central Division Crown. Milwaukee has two games left in the regular season while Texas has three.

Tickets for both games are on sale now and can be purchased at milwaukeeadmirals.com, by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550, or by visiting the team's office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

