Seney's OT Heroics Punch Playoff Ticket
April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs completed a weekend sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime inside the BMO Center. With the win, the IceHogs clinched their fourth straight birth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
In the 1st period, a desperate Roadrunners squad threw 14 shots towards Drew Commesso, but the IceHogs goalie stood tall in the opening 20.
Just two minutes into the 2nd period, Tucson defenseman Artyom Duda couldn't hold the puck at the blue line. Paul Ludwinski beat him down the ice and shot the puck five-hole through Dyland Wells for a 1-0 Rockford lead.
After five minutes of play in the 3rd, the Roadrunners pulled even on a net front deflection. Curtis Douglas got a piece of Max Szuber's point shot and fluttered the puck past Commesso. Drew Commesso weathered the storm in the final minutes of regulation and helped to force overtime.
In the final minute of OT, the captain Brett Seney sniped a wrister off a drop pass from Andreas Athanasiou to send the Rockford crowd into a frenzy.
The IceHogs are back in action on Sunday, Apr. 13 at 4pm CT at Panther Arena facing off against the Admirals.
Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025
- Tucson Earns Crucial Point in 2-1 Overtime Defeat to Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Seney's OT Heroics Punch Playoff Ticket - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Use Force to Blow Past Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Set First Two Playoff Dates - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Fall to Stars in Regular-Season Home Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Close Portion of Season with 5-1 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Providence Propelled by Power Plays, Slipping by Sens 4-3 in OT - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Eliminated from Postseason Contention in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Win Wild Game Over Islanders 5-3 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime - Providence Bruins
- Stars Beat Griffins Thanks to Lind's Hat Trick - Texas Stars
- Admirals Grab Fourth Straight Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Rally But Drop 5-3 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Downed by Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- UFOs' Arrival Results in 4-1 Conquering of T-Birds - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Can't Escape UFOs - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Moose Announce 2024-25 Player Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Late Surge Costs Checkers in 3-1 Loss to Comets - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal Third Fuels Comets Win in Charlotte - Utica Comets
- Jack Devine Joins Checkers on PTO - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Marlies - Cleveland Monsters
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bears, Game #70 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Reassign Milic to Norfolk, Moose Sign Worthington to Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Ian Moore to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Aidan Thompson Joins Rockford on PTO - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Conclude Road Schedule in Bridgeport - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #70 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (33-31-3-2) at Rockford IceHogs (29-30-6-2) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign T.J. Semptimphelter - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 12 vs Utica - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Islanders vs. Wolf Pack - Bridgeport Islanders
- IceHogs Conclude Series with Roadrunners - Rockford IceHogs
- Frk's Hat-Trick Lifts Wranglers to 5-4 Shootout Win over Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Regenga Scores Twice In 4-1 Win Over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Take Down Reign - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda Clinch 2025 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Downed, 5-0, by Condors - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.