Seney's OT Heroics Punch Playoff Ticket

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs completed a weekend sweep of the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night with a 2-1 overtime inside the BMO Center. With the win, the IceHogs clinched their fourth straight birth in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In the 1st period, a desperate Roadrunners squad threw 14 shots towards Drew Commesso, but the IceHogs goalie stood tall in the opening 20.

Just two minutes into the 2nd period, Tucson defenseman Artyom Duda couldn't hold the puck at the blue line. Paul Ludwinski beat him down the ice and shot the puck five-hole through Dyland Wells for a 1-0 Rockford lead.

After five minutes of play in the 3rd, the Roadrunners pulled even on a net front deflection. Curtis Douglas got a piece of Max Szuber's point shot and fluttered the puck past Commesso. Drew Commesso weathered the storm in the final minutes of regulation and helped to force overtime.

In the final minute of OT, the captain Brett Seney sniped a wrister off a drop pass from Andreas Athanasiou to send the Rockford crowd into a frenzy.

The IceHogs are back in action on Sunday, Apr. 13 at 4pm CT at Panther Arena facing off against the Admirals.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Wednesday, Apr. 16 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday.

