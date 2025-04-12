Barracuda Take Down Reign

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







A pair of third period power play goals by Pavol Regenda pushed the San Jose Barracuda (35-25-5-4) past the Ontario Reign (40-24-3-1) by a final score of 4-1 in the opener of a two-game weekend set at Tech CU Arena on Friday night.

Caleb Jones scored the lone goal for Ontario in the opening minute of the contest, while goaltender Pheonix Copley kept his team in the game with 25 saves in a losing effort.

Date: April 11, 2025

Venue: Tech CU Arena - San Jose, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 1 0 0 1 SJ 0 1 3 4

Shots PP ONT 32 0/4 SJ 29 2/5

Three Stars -

1. Pavol Regenda (SJ)

2. Gabriel Carriere (SJ)

3. Danil Gushchin (SJ)

W: Gabriel Carriere

L: Pheonix Copley

Next Game: Saturday, April 12 at San Jose Barracuda | 6:00 PM PST | Tech CU Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.