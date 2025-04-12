Locmelis, P-Bruins Defeat Senators in Overtime

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Dans Locmelis netted the game-winning goal with 14 seconds remaining in overtime and added two assists, helping the Providence Bruins defeat the Belleville Senators 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Matthew Poitras recorded three assists, while Oliver Wahlstrom posted a goal and an assist. Daniil Misyul and Jeffrey Viel also found the back of the net in the victory.

How It Happened

Poitras fed the puck up to Misyul at the point, where he hammered a one-timer into the upper-left corner of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:42 remaining in the first period. Locmelis received a secondary assist. While on a 5-on-3 power play, Wahlstrom blasted a one-timer from the left circle inside the near post, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 just 35 seconds into the second period. Poitras and Locmelis were credited with assists. Jan Jeník fired a wrist shot from the left corner that snuck inside the near post, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 15:53 to play in the second frame. While on a 5-on-3 power play, Wyatt Bongiovanni walked the puck into the slot and picked the upper-left corner with a snap shot, tying the game at 2-2 with 9:36 left in the second period. Viel collected a loose puck in front of the crease and jammed it across the goal line for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 17:38 remaining in the third period. Riley Tufte and Tyler Pitlick received the assists. Just 1:02 later, Bongiovanni's wrist shot from the right circle snuck inside the near post, tying the game at 3-3. With 14 seconds remaining in overtime, Locmelis received a pass in the right circle and fired a wrist shot inside the near post, winning the game for Providence. Wahlstrom and Poitras were credited with the assists.

Stats

Locmelis and Poitras have multi-point games in back-to-back contests with seven total points each in that span. Poitras' multi-point game was his 11th of the season. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 18 of 21 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 39 shots. The power play went 3-for-9 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4. The Providence Bruins improve to 39-23-5-3.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, April 16 at Mohegan Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

