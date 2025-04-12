Admirals Grab Fourth Straight Win

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Jake Lucchini, Ryder Rolston and Spencer Stastney all had a goal and an assist to guide the Admirals to their fourth straight win as they took down Chicago 5-3 on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Admirals and kept them two-points up on Texas in the race for the Central Division title with less than a week to go in the regular season.

In net Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to extend his personal winning streak to seven games and grab his league-leading 27th win of the season.

The Admirals got on the board first via Lucchini's 19th goal of the season 11:41 into the game. With the Ads on the power-play Lucchini's shot from the top of the right circle snuck by the left pad of Wolves goalie Spencer Martin, who was screened in front by Cal O'Reilly.

However, just 14 seconds later Chicago tied it when Bradley Nadeau deflected a shot from Riley Stillman past Murray.

Playing his first game with Milwaukee in six weeks, Stastney regained their lead with his third goal of the year. The play started when Gregori Denisenko cut towards the high slot and left a drop pass for Stastney, who skated in and unleashed a snapper from the left circle beating Martin blocker side.

Cole O'Hara scored his first professional goal in his first pro game as he and O'Reilly converted a pretty give-and-go play and O'Hara's ensuing shot snuck past Martin to make it 3-1 with 2:26 to go in the second. With less than a minute to play in the sandwich stanza Kyle Marino pushed the Ads lead to three when he deflected a shot from Ondrej Pavel for his ninth of the year.

The Wolves made things interesting to start the third as they picked up goals from Ryan Suzuki and Skyler Brind'Amour 23 seconds apart to make it 4-3, but that's all they could muster and Rolston sealed the deal for the Ads with an empty netter, his 14th goal of the season.

The Admirals wrap-up the weekend with their penultimate home game of the regular season by hosting Rockford at 4 pm at Panther Arena.

