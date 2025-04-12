Abbotsford Canucks Announce Winners of 2024.25 Team Awards

April 12, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford, B.C.- The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce the winners of the 2024.25 Team Awards. Four of the five awards, including Most Valuable Player, Fan Favourite, Unsung Hero, and Rookie of the Year, were determined through fan voting conducted from April 2nd to 8th.

Linus Karlsson: Most Valuable Player

In his third season with the Abbotsford Canucks, Linus Karlsson has been named the team's Most Valuable Player. Karlsson recorded 34 points (21-13-34) and 24 penalty minutes in 31 games played this season. Earlier this season, Karlsson surpassed Sheldon Dries to become the team's all-time goal leader, scoring his 66th goal with Abbotsford on March 11 versus the Bakersfield Condors. Karlsson has also appeared in 20 NHL games with the Vancouver Canucks this season, registering four points (2-2-4), including his first career NHL goal on January 29 against Nashville.

Arshdeep Bains: Fan Favourite

For the second consecutive year, Arshdeep Bains has been voted as the team's Fan Favourite. In 46 AHL games this season, Bains tallied 41 points (10-31-41) and 26 penalty minutes, leading the team in points and ranking second in assists as of April 11. He also suited up for 13 NHL games with Vancouver this season, scoring his first career goal on October 26 versus Pittsburgh.

Ty Mueller: Unsung Hero

Rookie forward Ty Mueller has been named the team's Unsung Hero in his first full season with the Abbotsford Canucks. Mueller has appeared in 62 games, recording 38 points (12-26-38) and 24 penalty minutes as of April 11. He is tied for sixth amongst AHL rookies in shorthanded goals and is tied for ninth amongst AHL rookies in plus/minus.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: Rookie of the Year

In his second season with the Abbotsford Canucks, Jonathan Lekkerimäki has been named the team's Rookie of the Year. As of April 11, Lekkerimäki has recorded 28 points (19-9-28) and zero penalty minutes. His 19 goals rank tied for ninth amongst AHL rookies, while his 0.85 points per game rank eighth amongst AHL rookies who have played at least 30 games. Lekkerimäki made his NHL debut on November 12, 2024, appearing in 24 games with the Vancouver Canucks and registering six points (3-3-6), two penalty minutes, and a -6 plus/minus rating. The Tullinge, Sweden native scored his first NHL goal on November 15 against the New York Islanders.

Chase Wouters: Man of the Year

For the third consecutive season, Chase Wouters has been named the Abbotsford Canucks Man of the Year. Wouters, in his third year as Captain, has continued to build upon his previous charity work in the Fraser Valley. He has volunteered at the Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament, Canuck Place Children's Hospice, Archway Toy Room, and the Special Olympics, as well as participated Magnuson Flord Meet and Greet, Lululemon Meet and Greet, the Battle of the Badges, and he sponsored a family this past Christmas.

